Tom Brady Shares Message To His Teammates About 2020 Season

In just over a month, Tom Brady will take the field for the first time with his new team – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This offseason, Brady decided to take his talents away from New England. After two decades with the Patriots – and six Super Bowl titles – the former sixth-round pick was ready for a new challenge.

He’ll get that with the Buccaneers, who missed the playoffs during the 2019 season. Tampa Bay has a stout defense that helped carry the team to a 7-9 record.

That won’t do for Brady, who is used to making deep playoff runs during his NFL career. Heading into the 2020 season, he had a simple message for his teammates.

Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“The only thing you can do is adjust to the situation and adapt the best way you can,” Brady said. “Put as much time and energy now as we can into it. I think the reality is that the clock is ticking on everybody. We’re gonna have to work as hard as we can and not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to each other — embrace the challenge and see what we can become.”

Brady has arguably his best compliment of weapons. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are one of the best wide receiver duos in the entire league.

He also has former teammate Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate as a legitimate trios of tight ends.

Tampa Bay opens the season against the New Orleans Saints.