Tom Brady Shares More Details On His Thumb Injury

Tom Brady may have been limited on the injury report on Monday, but don’t expect the Buccaneers quarterback to be anything less than his usual self for Thursday night’s game.

Brady injured the thumb on his throwing hand in Sunday’s blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. After the game, he had it wrapped and admitted it was “a little sore” but didn’t seem too concerned.

Speaking with reporters today, Brady had the same message, saying that while his thumb is bothering him, he doesn’t anticipate it affecting him very much.

“I mean, look, a quarterback’s right hand is important at the end of the day. It’s not like it’s your left hand,” Brady said in his press conference. “If it was my left hand, I wouldn’t even think two seconds about it. But the fact that it’s your throwing hand, there’s not many things that are that important to a quarterback other than probably your right shoulder, right elbow, and your right hand. So anytime you get banged on one of those, it could be an issue.

“But like I said, there’s no serious injury at all. It’s just more discomfort, but I think that should be gone here in the next day or two.”

Of course, there’s always a chance that Brady could reaggravate the issue when he takes on the Philadelphia Eagles two days from now. If that happens, it will be worth monitoring how the Bucs handle the situation.

But for now, we’re going to take him at his word. A little sore thumb isn’t going to be enough to slow down TB12 and this high-flying Tampa Bay offense.