Tom Brady Shares Reaction To Breaking NFL Record On Sunday

Tom Brady notched another record in the NFL record books on Sunday afternoon following the Buccaneers’ thrilling win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

As if Brady needed another record, the veteran quarterback captured a big one on Sunday. No. 12 became the all-time winningest regular-season player in NFL history this past weekend. Brady’s win over the Chargers was his 222nd regular-season win, breaking the previous record.

The victory couldn’t have come in more spectacular, Brady-like fashion. The Bucs trailed the Chargers 24-7 late in the second quarter, but Brady was not to be denied. No. 12 outscored the Chargers 31-7 over the final 31 minutes, leading to a 38-31 Tampa Bay win.

Brady had an awesome reaction on Monday to his latest NFL record. Take a look below.

“I’m so grateful to all the players and coaches and organizations that have made this possible,” Brady said on Twitter. “Nothing in football is achieved as an individual…I’m so thankful to be playing a game I love and so lucky to have made so many friends along the way.”

I’m so grateful to all the players and coaches and organizations that have made this possible. Nothing in football is achieved as an individual…I’m so thankful to be playing a game I love and so lucky to have made so many friends along the way. https://t.co/3qVN5kXWt2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 5, 2020

Per usual, Tom Brady couldn’t help but thank his teammates for his latest record. There’s no doubt he’s been surrounded by strong rosters throughout his career. But Brady’s been the main catalyst for success.

Even without Bill Belichick as his head coach, Brady is off to a 3-1 start with the Bucs.

He’ll look to move to 4-1 this Thursday when the Chicago Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football.