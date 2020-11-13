The Spun

Tom Brady Shares What Tropical Storm Eta Did To His Property

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tropical Storm Eta has wreaked havoc down in Florida this week. Not even Tom Brady was spared from its damaging effects.

In his media session this afternoon, Brady shared with reporters that his Tampa area home was harmed by Eta. Fortunately, Brady and his family didn’t suffer too much damage.

The Bucs quarterback said that his dock broke free and a pair of jet skis floated away. Amazingly, they didn’t go very far.

The runaway skis were retrieved after getting stuck on a neighbor’s dock 300 yards away.

All in all, things could have been much worse for Brady and his family. There are a lot of people who fared much worse in Tropical Storm Eta.

Still, we would bet that when the next big storm hits Tampa, Brady will be more prepared and have his recreational items properly stored away.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.