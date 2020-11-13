Tom Brady Shares What Tropical Storm Eta Did To His Property

Tropical Storm Eta has wreaked havoc down in Florida this week. Not even Tom Brady was spared from its damaging effects.

In his media session this afternoon, Brady shared with reporters that his Tampa area home was harmed by Eta. Fortunately, Brady and his family didn’t suffer too much damage.

The Bucs quarterback said that his dock broke free and a pair of jet skis floated away. Amazingly, they didn’t go very far.

The runaway skis were retrieved after getting stuck on a neighbor’s dock 300 yards away.

#GoBUcs QB Tom Brady says he rode out the tropical storm last night and watched the dock break free and his two jet skis float away. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 12, 2020

Tom Brady said his dock floated away taking 2 jet skis with it in the hurricane. They were recovered 300 yards away lodged on someone else's dock. He said it happened pretty quick and was, "a good lesson learned from someone that's been in the northeast for a long time." — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 12, 2020

All in all, things could have been much worse for Brady and his family. There are a lot of people who fared much worse in Tropical Storm Eta.

Still, we would bet that when the next big storm hits Tampa, Brady will be more prepared and have his recreational items properly stored away.