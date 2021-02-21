A Major League Baseball star is wearing a pretty epic Tom Brady T-shirt at the start of spring training this weekend.

Brady, 43, won his seventh Super Bowl this past season, winning a championship in Year 1 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion then partied pretty hard during his team’s boat parade celebration.

Video of Brady stumbling off of his boat went viral on social media during the parade earlier this month.

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez decided to have some fun with Brady when he made his arrival at spring training this weekend.

“Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG,” the Red Sox’s official team account tweeted out on Sunday afternoon.

Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG pic.twitter.com/EqaYahd1ju — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2021

That tweet, of course, is poking fun at Brady’s tweet about his boat stumbling. The legendary NFL quarterback joked about his viral video later on that day.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” he wrote.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Perhaps Brady could make a trip to see the Red Sox at their spring training complex in Florida. The quarterback seems to be bored with the offseason already, after all.