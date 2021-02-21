The Spun

Look: MLB Star’s Tom Brady T-Shirt Is Going Viral

Tom Brady at the Super Bowl parade in Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his daughter Vivian celebrating their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A Major League Baseball star is wearing a pretty epic Tom Brady T-shirt at the start of spring training this weekend.

Brady, 43, won his seventh Super Bowl this past season, winning a championship in Year 1 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion then partied pretty hard during his team’s boat parade celebration.

Video of Brady stumbling off of his boat went viral on social media during the parade earlier this month.

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez decided to have some fun with Brady when he made his arrival at spring training this weekend.

“Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG,” the Red Sox’s official team account tweeted out on Sunday afternoon.

That tweet, of course, is poking fun at Brady’s tweet about his boat stumbling. The legendary NFL quarterback joked about his viral video later on that day.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” he wrote.

Perhaps Brady could make a trip to see the Red Sox at their spring training complex in Florida. The quarterback seems to be bored with the offseason already, after all.


