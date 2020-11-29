The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1 Simple Explanation For His Struggles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday night.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Few quarterbacks have been worse in primetime this season than Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off two brutal losses in primetime. The Bucs were crushed by the Saints on Sunday Night Football earlier this month and lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football last week.

Brady, 43, was bad in both games. He threw multiple interceptions in each loss, including a game-sealing one against the Rams.

While the Bucs quarterback has struggled in primetime this season, he doesn’t appear to be worried about it. The six-time Super Bowl quarterback said it simply comes down to execution. So far, he’s not executing at a high level, but he will be.

“Just not executing at the highest level,” Brady said this week. “I don’t think it’s more than that. I think we didn’t execute on some short throws [and] we didn’t execute on some medium throws. Just comes down to not as good execution as I think we’re capable of. We’re working hard to improve it and we’ll go out there and try and do a much better job this week.”

Brady will get another chance to deliver in the spotlight on Sunday.

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Chiefs is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


