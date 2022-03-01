The Spun

Tom Brady in the Divisional RoundTAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady won’t be coming back to the NFL for a 23rd season, even after he announced his retirement.

His former head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Brady slammed the door shut when he was asked if Brady would ever return.

“He slammed it shut when I talked to him,” Arians said.

Arians also confirmed that he was stunned when Brady announced his retirement.

“The way he was playing I had myself convinced he was coming back,” he said.

The NFL world thinks there’s some secret rivalry between the two for some reason.

Some other fans thought for sure that Brady would come back and that there’s no secret rivalry.

Brady won seven championships during his 22-year career, six of which came with the New England Patriots.

He won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers last season when they took down the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for what’s next, the Bucs will likely bring in another quarterback from outside the organization to start next season.

