Tom Brady won’t be coming back to the NFL for a 23rd season, even after he announced his retirement.

His former head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Brady slammed the door shut when he was asked if Brady would ever return.

“He slammed it shut when I talked to him,” Arians said.

Arians also confirmed that he was stunned when Brady announced his retirement.

“The way he was playing I had myself convinced he was coming back,” he said.

The NFL world thinks there’s some secret rivalry between the two for some reason.

Bruce Arians vs. Tom Brady one of the great rivalries in sports https://t.co/uptzW5TL82 — Matt Schooley (@SchooleySports) March 1, 2022

Arians secretly hates Brady https://t.co/5o5cox4EYK — Sara (@smarshxo) March 1, 2022

Some ELITE media guffawing at play here. https://t.co/b4qUIfcqEu — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 1, 2022

Some other fans thought for sure that Brady would come back and that there’s no secret rivalry.

I think Brady had everyone convinced that he'd come back, at minimum, for one more run at a Super Bowl. His play alone had me convinced. — Jason C (@HomerJSimpleton) March 1, 2022

Same tbh — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) March 1, 2022

Brady won seven championships during his 22-year career, six of which came with the New England Patriots.

He won his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers last season when they took down the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for what’s next, the Bucs will likely bring in another quarterback from outside the organization to start next season.