Tom Brady Speaks Out On Donald Trump: NFL Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During an exclusive interview with Variety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed a plethora of topics. He even opened up about his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Brady admit that he went golfing with Trump on several occasions. However, these outings took place over a decade ago.

“This was 17 or 18 years ago,” Brady told Variety. “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.”

As for Brady's current relationship with Trump, he claims it has been "mischaracterized" by the media.

“I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot,” Brady said. “And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.”

Some people aren't buying what Brady is selling.

"Notice Brady does not deny supporting Trump. And was OK with keeping hat. And said Trump has done great things," one fan said.

"He had the hat in his goddamn locker," another fan wrote.

Brady received a MAGA hat back in 2015. He said Patriots owner Robert Kraft received one as well.

This interview with Variety was supposed to clear the air regarding Brady's relationship with Trump. And yet, it appears fans still have some questions for the legendary quarterback.