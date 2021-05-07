Report: Tom Brady Gave ‘Impassioned Speech’ To NFLPA Today

The relationship between the NFL and the league’s Players Association has been fairly acrimonious in recent years. On the issue of offseason work, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the greatest player in league history, really ramped up the rhetoric today.

Teams’ offseason training and other sessions have been a major bone of contention for years now. Last year, COVID-19 threw a major wrench in things, as teams were very limited by what they could do in person. Even so, we got through the 2020 season relatively unscathed, as the league liked to remind everyone over and over at the end of it.

According to multiple league sources, including Tom Pelissero, Brady is among those who is very outspoken about the ongoing negotiations with the league’s teams and coaches to alter the offseason schedule. His main issue: the NFL, more than any other sport, has “overly competitive” drills, that he no longer believes are necessary.

“There’s no f***ing pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 miles per hour in mid December,” Pelissero quoted Brady as saying. Brady hasn’t always been as outspoken on labor issues as some other star players, and his voice means a lot here.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady joined an NFLPA call today and delivered an impassioned speech, imploring fellow players to stand united and have "very intense negotiations" with coaches on modifying offseason work rules as the union continues to push for a boycott, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

Brady raises a pretty fair point. Of all people, he was particularly impacted by the 2020 offseason being modified, after his move to the New England Patriots.

Early in the year, he definitely wasn’t fully in sync with his new teammates, including receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They clicked around midseason, and obviously made an impressive run down the stretch, beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Of course, not everyone is Tom Brady, and there are drawbacks to doing less in-person, live drill work. However, if the players are willing to make a big stand here, especially after the 2020 offseason, it’ll be fascinating to see how things play out.