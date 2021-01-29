Tom Brady Sums Up His Decision To Sign With Buccaneers

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sent shockwaves throughout the NFL last year when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No. 12 spent 20 years in New England where he created a dynasty alongside head coach Bill Belichick. To leave it all behind for an unproven Tampa Bay team, led by head coach Bruce Arians, seemed mind-boggling last year. Fast forward to today and Brady and the Bucs are just over a week from playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

Brady considered several factors in his decision to sign with Tampa Bay last off-season. The weather had to have played a factor. Going from bitter New England to the Sunshine State is a welcome change. But above all, Brady loved Tampa’s roster and coaching staff.

The veteran quarterback clearly knew what he was doing when he signed with the Bucs last year.

“Becoming a free agent and then having the opportunity to continue my playing career, I love the opportunity that presented itself here, which is ultimately why I chose here,” Brady admitted, via Pro Football Talk. “I really love the coaching staff. I loved the players that they had. I looked at those players and thought, ‘Wow, these are really great players. This would be a good opportunity for me.’”

Turns out Tom Brady’s awareness doesn’t just materialize on the football field. He knew New England’s dynasty had come to an end in 2019, and he left because of it.

Now, No. 12 is heading back to the Super Bowl where he’ll have a chance to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy. Even better, he and the Bucs will do so at their home stadium in sunny Florida.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots, meanwhile, will enjoy the big game from wintry New England.