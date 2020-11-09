Tom Brady Sums Up His Performance On Sunday Night

Tom Brady suffered the worst loss of his NFL career on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed by the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The game was never close, as the Saints took an early lead and never looked back.

Brady, 43, was awful. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was 22 for 38 for 209 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. The 35-point loss is the worst of his career. He was also swept by a divisional opponent for the first time, as New Orleans beat Tampa Bay in Week 1, as well.

Following the game, Brady summed up the performance from himself and his team.

“There’s no excuses for what it is. It’s a poor performance by a team that has a lot ahead of it,” Brady told reporters following the loss.

Brady is right in that Tampa Bay still has a promising future. The Bucs are still in good position for the playoffs, however it’s pretty clear that the NFC South runs through New Orleans.

Tampa Bay will look to get back on the right track next weekend, as the Bucs are scheduled to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.