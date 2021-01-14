Tom Brady Sums Up What He Sees From The Saints

It’s rare that Tom Brady has entered a playoff game as an underdog. Rarer still that he entered as a Wild Card team. So he’s giving the New Orleans Saints their due as he heads into his Divisional Round matchup against the NFC South giants.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady gave his thoughts on what he’s seen from the Saints. He admitted that there aren’t a whole lot of things they don’t do well.

“There’s not a lot of bad about this team,” Brady said. He went on to say how impressed he was with their continuity on both sides of the ball.

The New Orleans Saints definitely rank among the toughest teams Brady has ever faced at this stage in the playoffs. They boast a top five offense and defense, and intercepted opponents a league-leading 18 times. Five of those interceptions came off Brady.

The Saints have the edge over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a number of other categories too. Combined with their homefield advantage, it’s no surprise the Saints are favored in this game.

New Orleans beat Brady twice in the regular season. But Brady is a different animal in the postseason. His performance against the Washington Football Team should have been a reminder of that.

Will Tom Brady lead the Bucs to an upset win over the Saints?