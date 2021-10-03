The Spun

Tom Brady Has 4-Word Message On Sunday Morning

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Unless you have been living under the proverbial rock for the last week, you know by now that Tom Brady makes his return to New England tonight.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. The buildup for this game is unlike anything we’ve seen recently–or maybe ever–for a regular season NFL contest.

Despite all the chatter about how his time with the Patriots ended, his relationship with Bill Belichick and how he’ll be received by the crowd tonight, Brady made it clear on Twitter Sunday morning that it is “good to be back” where he played the first 20 seasons of his professional career.

For what it’s worth, we’d wager on a relatively warm reception for Brady before the game starts. Once the action gets going though, the New England fans will be rooting for their team to knock off their former quarterback.

That’s just the nature of fanhood. Loyalty only goes so far, no matter how many Super Bowls you win for a franchise.

Patriots-Bucs will kick off tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

