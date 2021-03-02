Bucs Assistant Reveals What Tom Brady Said After The Super Bowl

It didn’t take long for Tom Brady to set his sights on the 2021 season, after he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in year one with the team. In fact, it took less than 12 hours after the game had ended.

Following the Super Bowl win, the team partied at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa, which lasted late into the night. Just hours after that, Brady was up, thinking about the future.

Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen recapped a FaceTime call that he got from Brady just hours after the team’s celebration. The legendary QB wanted to thank his position coach, and then share his high expectations for 2021.

“He said, ‘Hey, I didn’t see you after the game. I just wanted to tell you thanks and what a great journey and how much I appreciated everything you did,’” Christensen told the Tampa Bay Times. “The second thing he said: ‘I was just sitting here thinking, and I think we can really be better next year. I think we’re going to be a better team.’ He was already excited about the next year. It’s amazing. That’s how his mind works.”

Tom Brady was thinking about No. 8 the morning after Super Bowl 55 https://t.co/gcegik906w — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 2, 2021

That honestly shouldn’t surprise us much. Tom Brady is as driven to win titles as any athlete we’ve ever seen, across sports. He made it clear that he has no plans to retire, and with how he played this fall, there isn’t really reason for him to, unless he wanted to go out on top after his seventh title.

Christensen thinks that focus is a rare trait, even among the elite NFL quarterbacks:

“I think the thing about him is the phone call,” Christensen said. “He’s thinking about it the next morning. He’s barely been in a couple hours, and he’s thinking about it the next morning. “The thing that happens is, teams get distracted. Everyone is trying to make a little more money. Everyone has something going. Some have got a little book deal. They’ve got radio shows going. That doesn’t happen to the Bradys or the Mannings of the world. They don’t get distracted. They don’t get off track.”

Tom Brady will be 44 at the start of next season, which is currently set to be his final with the team. A contract extension taking him to his age 45 season in 2022, or even beyond, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is quite likely though.

[Tampa Bay Times]