Tom Brady Reveals His Favorite NFL Win Of All-Time

Richard Sherman speaks with Tom Brady at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots speak late in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

During his illustrious NFL career, Tom Brady has won a lot of games. He’s also won seven Super Bowls, more than any other player.

Of those seven title victories, Brady says one stands out above the rest: the New England Patriots’ thrilling win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Brady was asked by reporter Erin Andrews on his Sirius XM podcast today what was his favorite football moment, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar picked the 28-24 victory over Seattle, famously sealed by Malcolm Butler’s goal line interception in the final minute.

Brady’s reasoning for the choice is sound. He won three Super Bowls in his first four seasons as a starter, but went a decade before his next win in the big game, which came against the Seahawks.

That drought made him appreciate the accomplishment more.

After beating the Seahawks, it only took Brady two more years to win his next Super Bowl. He earned his sixth and final ring with the Patriots two years after that in 2019.

Brady picked up No. 7 with Tampa Bay last year and looks like he could make it eight this season. The Bucs are 6-1 and once again establishing themselves as title contenders.

