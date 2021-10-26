Tom Brady Reveals His Favorite NFL Win Of All-Time

During his illustrious NFL career, Tom Brady has won a lot of games. He’s also won seven Super Bowls, more than any other player.

Of those seven title victories, Brady says one stands out above the rest: the New England Patriots’ thrilling win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Brady was asked by reporter Erin Andrews on his Sirius XM podcast today what was his favorite football moment, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar picked the 28-24 victory over Seattle, famously sealed by Malcolm Butler’s goal line interception in the final minute.

Brady’s reasoning for the choice is sound. He won three Super Bowls in his first four seasons as a starter, but went a decade before his next win in the big game, which came against the Seahawks.

That drought made him appreciate the accomplishment more.

Tom Brady, asked by Erin Andrews on his @SiriusXMNFL podcast for his favorite football moment, chooses the Super Bowl win vs. Seattle. "I think what I realized, the first three happened really quick, and then I think I went 10 years and realized 'Holy shit, this is really hard.'" — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 26, 2021

After beating the Seahawks, it only took Brady two more years to win his next Super Bowl. He earned his sixth and final ring with the Patriots two years after that in 2019.

Brady picked up No. 7 with Tampa Bay last year and looks like he could make it eight this season. The Bucs are 6-1 and once again establishing themselves as title contenders.