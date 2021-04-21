Chris Godwin Shares Details From Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Speech

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady gave what has been described as a truly “epic” pregame speech to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whatever he said worked; the Bucs blasted the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

The team is set to make another big-time run at it. The team has re-signed just about every major contributor to return for the 2021 season. That includes wide receiver Chris Godwin, who will play on the $15.9 million franchise tag this season.

Godwin missed some time during the season, but still put together a very solid 65 reception, 840 yard, seven touchdown season. He had 16 catches in four playoff games, going for 232 yards and a score.

This week, he appeared on The Ringer’s “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt,” and gave some insight into what Brady said during that infamous Super Bowl speech. While he didn’t reveal exactly what the QB said, he gave some background that showed the impact that it had on the team.

Even though @TomBrady was playing in his 10th Super Bowl, it didn't make his pregame speech any less epic. Hear the full story from @CGtwelve_ on '#10Questions With @KyleBrandt' here: pic.twitter.com/mn1Gv6NJAf — The Ringer (@ringer) April 21, 2021

“So, (Bruce Arians) always gives a little speech. He’s not like a big rah-rah guy. He just kind of says his piece. And then typically it’s Devin (White) or Lavonte (David) that talks throughout the season,” Godwin told Brandt.

“And then the Super Bowl, they both said their thing and then Tom is like, ‘Yo, I got the last word.’ He gives this epic speech and I think it hit a lot harder because he didn’t give any pregame speeches throughout the year. So that tells you how big the moment is, when Tom gets up there and gives a legendary speech. I was like, ‘Yo, that’s live. That is very dope.’ We were all ready to go.”

No one has experience in the Super Bowl like Tom Brady. It is no surprise that he was able to convey the magnitude to his team in that way.

[The Ringer]