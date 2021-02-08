Here’s A Ranking Of Tom Brady’s 7 Super Bowl Wins

Tom Brady was asked on Sunday night where this Super Bowl ranks for him. Unsurprisingly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did not take the bait, as he refused to answer Jim Nantz’s question.

This morning, Brady was once again asked where Sunday night’s win ranks for him all-time. And, once again, he refused to answer.

“I said last night that every year is different. This year has been incredible for me. it’s just been incredible. It’s great, that’s where I rank it,” Brady said on Monday morning. “I think in a unique way, it’s kind of like with the coronavirus situation and all the protocols, it was really like football for junkies. There was not really a lot of other things to do other than show up to work and play football. Normally, there’s a lot of other things that go along with playing football. So if you love football, this was the year to be a player in the NFL because that’s all it was. It was like football camp with all your buddies year round. So I really enjoyed that part.”

While Brady might be unwilling to rank his Super Bowl wins, we certainly can.

Here’s how we would rank Brady’s seven Super Bowl championships:

Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (2016) Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 (2014) Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9 (2020) Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17 (2001) Super Bowl XXXVIII: Patriots 32, Panthers 29 (2003) Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21 (2004) Super Bowl LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3 (2018)

So, there you go. The official ranking of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl wins.