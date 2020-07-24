Former NFL Star: Tom Brady Will ‘Thrash’ His Legendary 2007 Season Stats

Tom Brady put up one of the greatest seasons of all time in 2007. Leading the New England Patriots to an undefeated record (until the Super Bowl, of course), he threw for 4,802 yards, 50 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. On NFL Network Thursday, former star running back Maurice Jones-Drew predicted that Brady, who turns 43 in just over a week, will “thrash” those numbers with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall.

Tom Brady was still an effective quarterback in 2019, but he definitely seemed to show some signs of aging in his final year in New England. His 253.6 yards per game were the lowest since 2010, his 24 touchdowns were the fewest in a season since 2006, without including the 2008 season that he missed with a torn ACL, and his pedestrian 6.6 yards per attempt was the second-worst of his career, only ahead of the 2002 season.

Not all of that is on Brady. The Patriots did not have a ton of offensive talent around Brady. That will not be the case this fall in Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin make up one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL. Rob Gronkowski is out of retirement and back with his favorite quarterback. He’s not even the only notable tight end on the roster, as O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are still very capable pass catchers. On paper, the Buccaneers could be very explosive. Even so, Brady putting up a career year at 43 would be one of the most incredible things in sports history. Even so, MJD thinks it’ll happen.

“I’m just going to go out on a limb… he’s going to thrash 2007,” Jones-Drew, a former three-time Pro Bowler for the Jacksonville Jaguars said on Good Morning Football.

“I think he’s going to throw 55 touchdowns, 4,500 yards passing, probably close to 5,000. The Bucs are going to be one of the toughest to stop, because their defense causes turnovers and gives his more opportunities.”

Those numbers would rival, if not top, Patrick Mahomes’ MVP 2018 season. That year, he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. 55 touchdowns would tie Peyton Manning‘s single-season record set in 2013, when he was only 38 years old.

If Tom Brady has another career resurgence, it can be done, but asking anyone to turn in their best athletic year at 43 is a lot. MJD is right, he went out on a limb with this one.