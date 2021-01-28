Bruce Arians Sums Up The Buccaneers’ Pursuit Of Tom Brady

Bruce Arians has had a reputation for being a risk taker as a head coach. This offseason, he took a huge swing by bringing in Tom Brady to quarterback the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it has paid off in spades.

The Bucs are on their way to the Super Bowl, which they host at Raymond James Stadium, coincidentally. They’ll be the first team to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium, though of course, fan attendance will be very limited.

Today, Arians discussed the offseason, where they opted to sign Tom Brady, who turned 43 weeks before the 2020-21 season. Tampa Bay let former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston walk, to sign the legendary former New England Patriot, who was coming off of his worst season in years. There were also real questions about Brady’s fit in Arians’ system, which looked prescient at times this year.

“You can’t hit a home run in you don’t swing for one,” Arians said, which certainly tracks with his strategy as a play caller. “That’s how you live life. Are you going to sit in a closet or have some damn fun.”

Tom Brady certainly looks like he’s having some damn fun this season. He threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this fall. His yardage was the most he’s had since 2015, and it was his first 40-touchdown year since 2007, when he threw for 50 in the best statistical season of his career.

Bruce Arians is seeking his first Super Bowl as head coach. Brady, who many consider the greatest quarterback in league history, is basically playing with house money, as he seeks a seventh Super Bowl, and first with his new team and head coach.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the title last year and have the NFL’s best player in Patrick Mahomes, present a huge challenge, but you can’t count out Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with how high their ceiling has been this year.

