Bruce Arians Names The Buccaneers’ Team Captains

Even in year one with a new team, a good quarterback will often be a team captain, no matter what. That is the case with Cam Newton in New England, as well as the legend that he replaces: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady enters his 21st season in the NFL, and his first away from the Patriots. The addition of the 43-year old has essentially changed the entire outlook of the Buccaneers franchise for a year or two. Now, the team is a trendy playoff pick.

So far, Brady has made a strong impression with his teammates and coaches. Star wide receiver Mike Evans said that Brady was already becoming one of his favorite teammates a few weeks ago. The early reviews of Brady’s play in Tampa Bay during practice are quite good.

Now, he is officially a team captain. Brady and Evans are the two offensive captains, joining defensive stars Lavonte David and Devin White. Kevin Minter and Bradley Pinion represent the special teams.

Tom Brady could lead one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, if all goes according to play. Evans can take the top off the defense better than most NFL wide receivers, while Chris Godwin is going to rack up so many targets underneath.

Brady also brings along one of his favorite targets, with Rob Gronkowski returning from a one-year retirement. He joins O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate on a stacked tight end group.

Last week, the team added Leonard Fournette to the backfield, adding yet another big-name offensive player.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the season at the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

