Peyton Manning Comments On Tom Brady’s Future In Tampa Bay

Peyton Manning shaking hands with Tom Brady.INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady really started showing some signs of aging last year, what wound up being his final with the New England Patriots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope that the new change of scenery will rejuvenate Brady a bit.

He’ll definitely have a more talented group to work with. The Patriots’ offensive weapons were pretty depleted in 2019. With the Buccaneers, he’ll get to play with two top-flight wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and yesterday we found out that Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to play with Brady and the Buccaneers. He’s already been traded by New England.

Brady was involved in that decision, per reports. That much was basically confirmed by the hilarious video he posted today, in which he channeled the famous Anchorman “News Team, assemble!” scene, with Gronk appearing from the woods in Brady’s yard.

Peyton Manning, Brady’s old archrival, knows what it is like to have a late career resurgence with a new team. After being let go by the Indianapolis Colts following a neck surgery that threatened to end his career, he signed on with the Denver Broncos, had some of the best years of his career, and went out a Super Bowl champion. He spoke to 104.3 The Fan in Denver. He thinks Brady is really excited for this new opportunity.

A winning culture is desperately needed in Tampa. The Buccaneers haven’t appeared in the NFL Playoffs since 2007.

Tom Brady has only missed the playoffs one time as a healthy quarterback. That is 18 berths, vs. 10 for the Bucs in their entire franchise history.

It is definitely no guarantee that he’ll turn things around with the franchise, but it is a chance that Tampa Bay absolutely had to take, coming off of a largely disappointing Jameis Winston tenure.

