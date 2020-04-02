The Tampa Bay Mansion Tom Brady Is Renting Sounds Awesome

Tom Brady didn’t waste much time in finding a place to live down in Tampa Bay. The new Buccaneers star quarterback turned to another all-time great athlete to find a place to stay.

Derek Jeter did what Brady will not, and played his entire career with one franchise, the New York Yankees. He quickly shifted to another team for his post-playing career. Jeter is now the face of the ownership group that took over the Miami Marlins.

While most of No. 2’s focus is in rebuilding that franchise, he apparently isn’t using his massive 32,000 sq. foot mansion in the Tampa area.

Luckily, Tom Brady is now in town, and he’ll be living there for the time being. TMZ Sports posted a flyover shot of the impressive mansion where Brady will be staying. Needless to say, there’s enough room for he and Gisele Bündchen and the kids.

The mansion is in the Davis Islands neighborhood, where a number of celebrities and other athletes, including a number of players for the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning live, per TMZ’s report.

Among the coolest details? There are two boat lifts at the house, which means Brady could take a boat to the city if he’d like.