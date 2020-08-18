Tom Brady Has Great Reaction To Bucs Practice Highlight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has the potential to be pretty scary this season. New quarterback Tom Brady has some of the NFL’s best weapons around him.

With training camp open down in Tampa, Brady seems to be having some fun with his new team already. The combination of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin promises to be one of the best in football, with Evans taking the top off of defense, and Godwin filling to go-to short yardage target that Brady has had so much success with, in guys like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman. Rob Gronkowski also came out of retirement to catch throws from Brady once again.

Last year was one of the first where we really seemed to see some age on Brady’s arm. The New England Patriots didn’t have a ton of top-end targets to get the most out of Brady. Still, he enters Tampa with some questions about his deep ball ability, especially with how much head coach Bruce Arians likes to stretch the field.

He’s answering those questions in practice. Today, he connected with Evans on two beautiful deep balls, beating cornerback Mazzi Wilkins and safety Andrew Adams over the top. In response to a really well-shot video posted by the Buccaneers to Twitter, Brady broke out his best Dr. Steve Brule .gif to share his own sense of amazement.

We wouldn’t have painted Tom Brady as a big Adult Swim guy, but we also would have never guessed that he’d be suiting up for the Buccaneers. Everyone’s learned a lot about Brady in the last few months.

With Brady replacing former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston under center, the NFC South is instantly one of the most fascinating divisions in football. The New Orleans Saints, which now have Winston as QB2, still have the highly productive Drew Brees at quarterback, meaning we’ll get two duels between Hall of Famers in division this year. Last year’s Saints backup, Teddy Bridgewater, is now the Carolina Panthers starter. The Atlanta Falcons probably had the least splashy offseason, but made some big pickups, and have their own former MVP in Matt Ryan at quarterback.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Saints face off in New Orleans to start the season on September 13.

