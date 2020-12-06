Questions Already Swirling About Tom Brady’s Future In Tampa

Tom Brady hasn’t even been a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a year, but we already have questions about his future with the franchise.

That’s what happens when you’re 43 years old and your team isn’t playing at a very high level, apparently.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in free agency. He left the Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl titles. Brady is now expected to retire – at some point – with the Buccaneers franchise.

The 2020 season has been an OK one in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are 7-5 on the season following last week’s loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay should be a playoff team, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be a Super Bowl contender.

Pro Football Talk is already wondering about Brady’s future in Tampa Bay, questioning if he’ll be back in 2021.

From the report:

There’s been a growing sense in league circles in recent weeks that Buccaneers ownership views getting Brady back for a second season as a critical piece of their financial picture. The pandemic kept the Buccaneers from selling all tickets for the first time in a very long time. By next year, the public-health crisis likely will have subsided to the point that will allow the Bucs to open the floodgates again. The question is whether Brady will be part of the team. Although he’s said nothing publicly to suggest he’s thinking about retiring or trying to play elsewhere in 2021, he said nothing publicly in 2019 about leaving New England, either. With dramatically reduced media access to practice and locker rooms, it’s much harder to get the kind of inside information that could shed light on his plans, and his camp hasn’t been leaking anything to the usual media suspects about whether Brady does or doesn’t fully intend to play in Tampa next year.

It would be surprising if Brady does not return to Tampa Bay for another season. However, we don’t really know how Brady feels about the organization and head coach Bruce Arians. We’ll find out this offseason.

Tampa Bay is off this week and will return to the field next Sunday against the Vikings.