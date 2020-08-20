Tom Brady Is Battling 1 Very Relatable Issue In Tampa Bay

Tom Brady appears to be settling in quite well with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is battling one very relatable issue.

The heat.

Brady, 43, is apparently not a big fan of taking the ball from center when his teammate is, well, more sweaty down there than desired.

“I’ve had a number of guys who could not stand to have sweat on the ball,” Bruce Arians said this week. “Tom’s got a very unique way with the towels and the talcum powder. Ryan [Jensen] is a center, so he’s buying in. They kind of got that worked out over at Berkeley [Preparatory School in the offseason]. When we’re outside, it’s hard to keep them dry — there’s a lot of sweat going on. It’s fun, but sooner or later it’s going to be wet when you have to throw it. Tom gets pissed if it’s not a spiral, but that’s going to happen sometimes.”

Brady’s center is apparently more than willing to keep himself as dry as possible.

“It’s an adjustment a little bit having a towel down the rear side, but if that’s what Tom wants and that’s going to help him be a better quarterback, I’m gonna do what I have to do,” Jensen said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s been an easy adjustment. The first couple it was a little uncomfortable, but just like anything you get used to it.

“I just wasn’t sure what it would be like at first but, it’s a pretty easy transition. And now it’s just a couple extra things during practice I got to do, change out the towel, add a little bit more powder. It’s really not a burden at all for me.”

Brady is obviously used to playing in a colder environment in New England. He might not love the Florida heat, but it should be good for his aging body.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans.