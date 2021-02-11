Tom Brady’s Lombardi Trophy Throw Could’ve Ended Very Badly

Tom Brady looked like a man who has won the Lombardi Trophy seven times in his career during yesterday’s Super Bowl victory parade. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback celebrated as hard as we’ve ever seen from him, and at one point, tossed the trophy from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate on another.

This wasn’t a short toss, either. Brate was pretty far away, and was very close to the edge of the boat. There was a very real chance that, if the sure-handed tight end didn’t secure the trophy, it was going in the river.

As NBC Sports’ Chris Simms shared today, that would’ve been a major issue for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, assuming they care about holding on to the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Simms, who spent 2003-07 with the team, said that the area of the Hillsborough River where the Buccaneers were celebrating is 80 feet deep.

“If Brady had missed the mark, or if tight end Cameron Brate had failed to make the catch, down the trophy would have gone,” ProFootballTalk‘s Mike Florio wrote after Simms shared that fact on PFT Live. “Given the extent to which alcohol was flowing on the various boats in the parade, someone may have decided to jump in after it — not realizing that it was a long way to the bottom.”

“That was the best catch of my life,” Brate said afterwards. “Unbelievable. That was THE best catch of my life. If I had dropped that? I think I would’ve had to retire.

“That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady. A great throw.”

Florio confirmed that Brady threw the real Lombardi Trophy, and not a replica for partying purposes. Of course, maybe we shouldn’t question it at all. It was a Tom Brady throw, after all.

