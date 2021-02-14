Daughter Of Silversmith That Made Lombardi Trophy Reacts To Tom Brady’s Risky Throw

The Lombardi Trophy almost didn’t survive the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl boat parade this week. Tom Brady, quarterback of now seven teams that have won the famed trophy, tossed it from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate on another.

It wasn’t a super safe toss. There was a pretty decent gap between the two vessels. After the party, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, a former Buccaneer, said that the area of the Hillsborough River where the Buccaneers were celebrating is 80 feet deep.

Most were pretty amused by Brady’s celebratory antics on Wednesday. It’s rare that we’ve seen the all-time great quarterback cut loose, and on Wednesday, he really cut loose. Not everyone was, however. Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of Greg Grohs, master silversmith and crafter of the original Lombardi Trophy, said she felt extremely disrespected by Brady’s toss.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of hours go into it,” she said. “It just really upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football. I didn’t sleep for the past two nights because of this. I was that upset, because I know the passion that goes into this trophy, and how my dad and all of his fellow silversmiths are so proud to make this. I’d personally like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths, but to the fans.”

While many are going to call her out over this, it is probably a fair reaction when so much of her father’s legacy is wrapped up in that trophy. Tom Brady would probably admit that throwing it was a dumb idea too. Brate certainly seemed to realize just how close things came to the team losing the trophy, calling the moment “the best catch of his life.”

This, of course, wasn’t the first Lombardi Trophy incident featuring a Patriots-turned-Buccaneers legend. In 2019, during the New England Patriots‘ celebration, Rob Gronkowski bunted a baseball with the trophy while at Fenway Park, leaving a very noticeable dent in the team’s sixth trophy.

I guess when you’ve helped win this many Lombardis, you may need a reminder just how special these are. We’re just glad the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second-ever trophy didn’t go for a long, long swim.