Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On His Thumb Injury

Tom Brady suffered a thumb injury on Sunday, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers stomped the Miami Dolphins. However bad it is, it didn’t seem to hav much of an impact on his play.

Brady completed 30-of-41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns in the 45-17. He found Antonio Brown and Mike Evans twice each for scores, and threw a fifth to running back Giovani Bernard.

He legendary quarterback was limited during Monday’s Buccaneers practice. It doesn’t sound like either he or Bruce Arians is particularly concerned about what it means for him moving forward.

“Obviously, a little bit sore after,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast, per ProFootballTalk. “Anytime you hit it on someone or a helmet or whatever, your hand can become pretty vulnerable.

Here’s a pic of Tom Brady’s right thumb, wrapped after the game. pic.twitter.com/6XXMlzqddY — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 10, 2021

“I broke my ring finger on my right hand, I tore ligaments in my middle finger, tore ligaments in my pointer finger, ripped my thumb almost apart one time so this is just, you know, hopefully something I can work through pretty quickly,” Brady added. “It’s a little bit sore but nothing I’m not used to. I’ve certainly had worse.”

Bruce Arians said that Brady probably would have been limited had Monday been a full-speed practice, “but he looks like he’ll be fine Thursday.”

Tampa, which atop the NFC South at 4-1, faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The game in Philly is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

[Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray]