Tom Brady Reveals Most Confused He’s Ever Been As NFL Player

Tom Brady has been much more active online in recent years, especially after leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recently hopped on the video app TikTok, where he’s been having some fun with fans.

On Wednesday morning, Brady used the green screen feature to narrate some highlights from the 2020 Super Bowl season. He starts with some positive plays, including his huge touchdown pass to Scotty Miller against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, but he also has some fun at his own expense.

Brady on the Bucs wound up being an incredible fit, but it didn’t always look that way. In Week 5, the team fell to the Chicago Bears 20-19 to fall to 3-2 on the season. Late in the game, with the Bucs driving for the lead, Brady forgot what down it was after throwing an incompletion on fourth down to effectively end the game. He thought it was third down, and that he had one more chance to set up his team for a win.

“You guys remember this one,” Brady says in the TikTok, narrating that embarrassing moment. “Fourth quarter, last chance in Chicago. I thought it was the second-to-last chance in Chicago, but apparently not. I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I am in this moment right here. Look at that face.”

@tombrady They taught me how to use the green screen… I’m evolving. Who wants more TikTok highlights? @bucsnfl ♬ original sound – Tom Brady

When you wound up running through the NFC Playoffs and beating Patrick Mahomes to win your seventh Super Bowl, it is much easier to be light-hearted about these things. Still, it has been nice to see this new side of Tom Brady late in his career.

Brady will get his chance to make up for it this fall. The Buccaneers host the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24 for a Week 7 matchup.

[Tom Brady]