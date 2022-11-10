Tom Brady, Todd Bowles Appear To Have Notable Disagreement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at a tablet during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After the Buccaneers defeated the Rams in epic fashion, Tom Brady called out the team's effort level during games. He didn't pull his punches while on the "Let's Go!" podcast.

“There’s definitely some things we do well. There’s a lot of things we don’t do well," Brady said. "I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average. And no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort -- which, that’s probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game day, and that’s something we better fix.”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, however, doesn't see an issue with the team's effort this season. He thinks their shortcomings are due to a lack of execution.

"It was huge [to beat the Rams] after losing three weeks in a row, you get very sour and you have a very sour taste in your mouth for a long time, not from lack of effort, but lack of execution, lack of doing things right," Bowles said on the Buccaneers Radio Network.

This won't be an issue if the Buccaneers can string together some wins over the next month. It's been proven that winning covers up a lot of issues behind the scenes.

The Buccaneers' effort will be put to the test this weekend though, that's for sure.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers will face the red-hot Seahawks in Germany. That'll be a tough test for them. Not many teams have matched the energy that Pete Carroll's squad is playing with this season.