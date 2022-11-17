Look: Tom Brady Took A Notable Bye Week Trip

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has one of the most intense diets in the world, and yet, even he can't pass up on brick-oven pizza from New York.

Brady was spotted at Dellarocco’s in Brooklyn Heights this Wednesday with his children.

"Brady was having lunch with his kids," a source for Page Six said. "They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas."

Even though Brady's TB12 diet is very strict, he has made it known that he'll bend the rules for top-tier pizza.

“What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza,” Brady told Men’s Health in 2021. “I don’t eat a slice that tastes like shit and then wonder, ‘Why am I eating s--t pizza?’”

Well, Brady won't go wrong grabbing pizza from Brooklyn.

The veteran quarterback is fresh off a win over the Seahawks in Germany. He'll get to enjoy a bye week before reuniting with his teammates in Tampa.