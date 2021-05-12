No sooner had the NFL announced that the Bucs would open the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, Tom Brady trolled “America’s Team.”

Because they’re the defending Super Bowl champs, the Buccaneers get the honor of hosting the NFL’s season opener on Thursday Night Football. They’ll face Dallas at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Brady is ready for the game, and he poked some fun at his opponent on Instagram this morning.

“9/9 can’t come soon enough. Excited to open against ‘America’s Team,'” Brady wrote on his IG story, including a GIF of actress Kathryn Hahn winking to illustrate his sarcasm.

Tom Brady poking fun at the Dallas Cowboys on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/kDAU9gHtlz — National Football Post (@FootballPost) May 12, 2021

Very few quarterbacks can get away with this type of jabbing on social media, but Tom Brady is definitely one of them. After all, the guy just won his seventh Super Bowl.

While Brady may be skeptical of the Cowboys truly being the country’s favorite team, there’s no doubt that Dallas has widespread support and will bring in a ton of eyeballs on the game. That’s a major reason why the NFL picked them to open the season against Tampa Bay.