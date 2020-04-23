Tom Brady Tweets About His ‘Trespassing’ In Tampa Bay

On Thursday morning, a report emerged revealing new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady entered the wrong house a few weeks ago.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady went to go visit Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7. Brady showed off his unfamiliarity with the area by accidentally walking into the house of Leftwich’s next-door neighbor, agent David Kramer.

Earlier this week, the new Buccaneers quarterback was kicked out of a park for trespassing while trying to workout. Brady just can’t stay out of trouble.

On Thursday afternoon, he addressed his newfound bad boy reputation. “Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering…just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!” he said on Twitter.

Brady hasn’t even stepped foot on the field in Tampa and he’s already making himself at home.

It’s been a busy week for the former Patriots star. On Tuesday afternoon, the Buccaneers landed one of his favorite targets from his time in New England.

The Patriots traded Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick. Brady has arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL at this disposal as well.

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both went over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019. Adding Gronk, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate won’t hurt.

Hopefully Brady stays out of trouble until the season kicks off.