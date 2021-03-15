Tom Brady Tweeted Out His Cell Phone Number With 1 Rule

Free agency is drawing all the major headlines in the NFL today, but Tom Brady stole some shine by giving out his cell phone number on Twitter.

Well, at least Brady says he gave out his cell phone number. We seriously doubt it is his actual personal digits, but is more likely a type of service people can send him messages and he can read them and potentially respond.

Brady joked that over the years, he’s gotten a lot of “Brady, you suck!” messages on social media, saying they were “mostly from Jets fans.” You can still send him those, but he’ll probably just ignore them.

There is one special rule though that the public must follow: no texting on game days.

Trying something new here…Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1…no texting on Gamedays pic.twitter.com/fLTdAOdZmc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2021

While Brady has been reaching out to fans on Twitter, his team has been getting busy. The Buccaneers retained standout pass rusher Shaq Barrett earlier today, which keeps a major piece of their Super Bowl run in Tampa.

The Bucs already were bringing back wide receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David, so Brady should have a fully loaded roster as he chases ring No. 8 next season.