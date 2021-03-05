It’s well-established that Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT of NFL quarterbacking. But Brady–or whoever runs his Twitter account–is pretty awesome at social media as well.

Tonight, Brady issued the perfect response to FS1’s Colin Cowherd after the radio host cited TB12 in his take on Baker Mayfield’s alleged experience with a UFO. It all started when Mayfield tweeted this morning that he and his wife may have encountered a UFO, and the jokes began rolling in that Cowherd would somehow use it to criticize the young QB, who is one of his favorite targets.

Cowherd went on the air shortly thereafter and did exactly what people joked that he would. It was likely intentional and sarcastic on Cowherd’s part, but it did make for funny television.

“The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is no where near my top 10 qualifications [for a good QB],” Cowherd said. “Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it.”

Which brings us to Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion chided Cowherd on Twitter tonight, asking him how he knew for sure Brady had never had extraterrestrial contact.

How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin? https://t.co/j4ycqKQdDV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2021

Tremendous. Cowherd is a huge Brady fan and he no doubt got a laugh out of that like most of us did.

Brady’s Twitter account is becoming as elite as his Super Bowl resume and trophy-tossing skills.