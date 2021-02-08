Video Shows What Tom Brady Said To Tyrann Mathieu

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu exchanged some words at the end of the first half in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs defensive back had a heated moment near the goal line at the end of the second quarter.

Brady and Mathieu had to be separated near the goal line. The Chiefs defensive back was called for a misconduct penalty.

Replay shows that Brady had a clear message for Mathieu: I’m going at you all game.

Brady tells Mathieu he's going at him all game. goes after him. then lets him know he went after him. pic.twitter.com/e5urtsD839 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 8, 2021

Mathieu admitted following the Super Bowl loss that he was pretty shocked to see Brady talking trash.

“Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback,” Mathieu said. “I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. It’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans was a big fan of the fieriness shown by his quarterback.

“I don’t know what it does for him but for the guys around us, we love that s–t,” Evans said. “We love when it gets fiery and competitive. When [Brady] does that, he has a lot of guys to back him up.”

The Bucs topped the Chiefs, 31-9, to win Super Bowl LV.