Tom Brady Spotted At UFC 261 With Pair Of Bucs Teammates

During his time with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady was known for being pretty close with his teammates. Now that he’s a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and a Super Bowl champion yet again, that continues.

Brady is a pretty big fan of UFC, and has attended major fights in the past. UFC 261 is in Jacksonville tonight, with a pretty solid lineup. Kamaru Usman will face Jorge Masvidal in the main event.

As he has in the past, Brady is attending a big sporting event with teammates. Tonight, it is wide receiver Mike Evans, and his backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

It’s quite the trio. Obviously people are having fun with Gabbert, a pretty clear former first-round bust for the Jaguars, being there, but he’s carved out a solid backup career and is a Super Bowl champion now. And Brady tends to treat his backup quarterbacks pretty well.

Tom Brady, Mike Evans… and Blaine Gabbert at #UFC261 tonight. pic.twitter.com/RxBjfl9oUB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 25, 2021

As many expected that they would, Mike Evans and Tom Brady developed a strong connection during the year. The former Texas A&M stand out’s 1,006 yards was actually the second lowest of his NFL career, and he had a relatively slow start to the season, but he posted a career high 13 touchdown receptions. Those two should continue to build some impressive chemistry moving forward.

The Jackie Robinson jersey is also a very nice touch. Looking good Mike.

The main UFC 261 card is just getting underway, with the preliminary card finished. It should be a good one for fight fans.

