Tom Brady Uses 1 Word To Describe Monday Night’s Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Saints game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jogs off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay’s prime-time woes continued on Monday night, as Tom Brady threw a late interception to Jordan Fuller to seal his team’s fate.

It’s not a coincidence that Brady has been abysmal in all of the Buccaneers’ losses this season. His production on the field dictates whether his team will win or lose, even when he’s 43 years old.

In four losses this season, Brady has five touchdown passes and seven interceptions. In seven wins this year, Brady has 20 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Following last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady spoke to the media about the Buccaneers’ struggles in prime time. When asked to sum up his team’s latest loss, the six-time champion only needed one word: “Disappointed.”

“I think that’s a good word: disappointed,” Brady told Greg Auman of The Athletic. “I have to do a better job, absolutely.”

The Buccaneers haven’t lost back-to-back games yet this season, so Brady will have his guys ready to play this upcoming weekend. However, they’ll need to play their best game of the year if the want to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another loss for the Buccaneers would make it really tough for them to catch the Saints in the NFC South.

