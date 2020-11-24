Tom Brady Uses 1 Word To Describe Monday Night’s Loss

Tampa Bay’s prime-time woes continued on Monday night, as Tom Brady threw a late interception to Jordan Fuller to seal his team’s fate.

It’s not a coincidence that Brady has been abysmal in all of the Buccaneers’ losses this season. His production on the field dictates whether his team will win or lose, even when he’s 43 years old.

In four losses this season, Brady has five touchdown passes and seven interceptions. In seven wins this year, Brady has 20 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Following last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady spoke to the media about the Buccaneers’ struggles in prime time. When asked to sum up his team’s latest loss, the six-time champion only needed one word: “Disappointed.”

“I think that’s a good word: disappointed,” Brady told Greg Auman of The Athletic. “I have to do a better job, absolutely.”

Another prime-time loss, this 27-24 to the Rams, has left the Bucs with a "very slim" margin for error. What if they're just a good team and not as great as hoped? With one good half in their last four games, the Bucs have difficult questions to answer: https://t.co/Hdss37lFQx — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 24, 2020

The Buccaneers haven’t lost back-to-back games yet this season, so Brady will have his guys ready to play this upcoming weekend. However, they’ll need to play their best game of the year if the want to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another loss for the Buccaneers would make it really tough for them to catch the Saints in the NFC South.

Do you think Brady and the Buccaneers will bounce back this Sunday?