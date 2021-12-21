Tom Brady Wants NFL To Take 1 Rule Out Of The Game

This past Sunday night, Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, the injury occurred on a low, yet legal, hit from Saints defensive back P.J. Williams.
During the latest edition of the Let’s Go! podcast, Tom Brady stated his case as to why hits to the knees of defenseless receivers should be removed from the game of football.
Brady pointed out that NFL officiating doesn’t want defensive players to hit receivers up high because it could lead to concussions. The downside to that rule is that it leaves receivers’ knees exposed to hard hits.
“I’ve seen that hit too many times where a defenseless pass catcher is in the process of catching the ball and he’s hit by the defender,” Brady said, via NFL.com. “And a lot of defenders would say, ‘Well, we can’t hit him in the head anymore.’ Well, the point is, you can’t hit anybody in the head anymore.
“You can’t hit anyone in the knees anymore except for receivers. Which doesn’t make any sense to me. You can’t hit a defensive lineman in the knees, you can’t hit a punter in the knees, you can’t hit a quarterback in the knees, you can’t hit a DB in the knees except for allowing hits on defenseless receivers. It needs to be addressed and really thought out.”
Knee injuries could derail a player’s career, especially a torn ACL. That being said, Brady is confident that Godwin will overcome this injury.
“It really impacts guys’ careers and [Godwin], I know he’ll overcome it,” Brady added.
The NFL may have to revisit its rules regarding how defensive backs should tackle defenseless receivers in the offseason.