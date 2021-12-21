Tom Brady Wants NFL To Take 1 Rule Out Of The Game

This past Sunday night, Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending injury. Unfortunately, the injury occurred on a low, yet legal, hit from Saints defensive back P.J. Williams.

During the latest edition of the Let’s Go! podcast, Tom Brady stated his case as to why hits to the knees of defenseless receivers should be removed from the game of football.

Brady pointed out that NFL officiating doesn’t want defensive players to hit receivers up high because it could lead to concussions. The downside to that rule is that it leaves receivers’ knees exposed to hard hits.