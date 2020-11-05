The Spun

Tom Brady Was Asked About His Relationship With Drew Brees

Tom Brady and Drew Brees shake hands after the game.FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints talk after the game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.The New England Patriots defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-27. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Get your popcorn ready, NFL fans. This weekend we’ll get to see Tom Brady and Drew Brees go head-to-head for the second time this season.

Brees and the Saints were victorious in the first meeting, but Brady and the Buccaneers were still trying to find their identity on offense. That’s part of the reason why he threw two interceptions in that game.

Though they haven’t battled each other too many times over the course of their careers, Brady and Brees have been intertwined ever since their days in college. On Thursday afternoon, Brady opened up about his long relationship with Brees.

“We’re both closer to the end than we are to the beginning, but we both enjoy being out there playing and competing,” Brady said.

Father Time usually catches up to every athlete, but he’s taking longer than usual to get Brady and Brees.

Brady, 43, somehow looks better this season than he did in 2019. Brees, meanwhile, doesn’t have the arm strength he once did yet continues to prove he’s the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.

Although it sounds like Brady will be back for more next year, it’s unclear at this time if Brees will suit up for the Saints in 2021.

With that being said, fans should enjoy this weekend’s Brady-Brees duel. It might be the last time we get to see these two legendary quarterbacks on the same field.


