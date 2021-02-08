Tom Brady Was Asked About The Bill Belichick Debate

The 2020 NFL season seemingly settled the “Tom Brady vs Bill Belichick” debate. Brady won a Super Bowl while Belichick suffered his first losing season since 2000.

But Brady seemingly never thought about the debate that’s raged across the NFL for the better part of the last few years. Speaking to the media after the Super Bowl, Brady said he doesn’t really feel the debate is even appropriate.

“I’ve never once in my life thought about that (conversation),” Brady said, via Yahoo Sports. “That’s a very hypothetical situation for me to — you know, I think that’s definitely a conversation that people like to have because in the end it just can create some entertainment. Coaches don’t play and players don’t coach. You need great coaches and you need great players. And that’s the way that sports works. It’s not an individual sport, it’s a team sport…”

Brady had nothing but nice things to say about Bill Belichick. He praised Belichick for being one of the many mentors he’s had who got him where he is today.

“I don’t think that’s an argument that I’ve ever wanted to be a part of, thought to be a part of. I’ve greatly appreciated what I’ve learned from the coaching mentors I’ve had, certainly Coach Belichick. I couldn’t be who I am without those amazing coaches that I’ve had. And I couldn’t be the player I am without all the other playing mentors I’ve had…”

Brady left the Patriots after 20 seasons, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins.

But while some believed that Belichick was enough of a coaching genius to win with any quarterback, the 2020 season proved that wasn’t the case. New England went 7-9 while the Bucs went 11-5 en route to Super Bowl glory.

Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for what could be the final time as his Bucs take on the Patriots in 2021.