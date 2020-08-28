Tom Brady’s Comment About Colts Using Fake Crowd Noise Is Going Viral

On Friday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stepped on the field at Raymond James Stadium for the first time.

The Buccaneers took the field for practice at their home stadium. That gave Brady the opportunity to get used to life in Tampa’s home before the 2020 season kicks off in two weeks.

During practice on Friday morning, the team pumped in fake crowd noise to give a game-like atmosphere. That prompted an incredible comment from Brady following practice.

“I thought it was one of the Colts’ old tapes when they were pumping noise into the RCA Dome,” Brady said about the fake crowd noise. He later clarified that it was a joke, for those who thought he might be serious.

“That was a joke, people.”

But was it really a joke? There was likely at least some sort of truth to the statement given Brady’s former comments on the topic.

During an episode of Peyton’s Places – hosted by Peyton Manning – Brady gave Manning a hard time for his Indianapolis Colts allegedly pumping crowd noise into the RCA Dome during a game between the Patriots and Colts.

“You couldn’t hear anything,” Brady said about playing in the RCA Dome. “Yeah, we didn’t pump in noise either,” Manning responded.

“You’re full of [expletive],” Brady said.

Was there some truth to Brady’s jab at the Colts after all?