Tom Brady's Comment About Super Bowl Celebration Going Viral
During last year's Super Bowl parade, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought it'd be a good idea to toss the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another. On Friday, he commented on that bold decision.
Brady responded to a tweet from the Buccaneers' official Twitter account that asked fans to "guess this moment" based off a blurry picture. It was easy to see that the Lombardi Trophy was blurred out.
This tweet from the Buccaneers generated the following response from Brady: "This was my actual field of vision when I hucked that thing."
Brady's tweet already has over 54,000 likes in a two-hour span.
Back in March of 2021, Brady admit that he wasn't thinking straight during the championship parade. To be fair though, he seemed a bit tipsy.
"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought," Brady said, via USA TODAY. "It was, 'This seems really fun to do. Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there's a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I'm so happy that Cam [Brate caught it]."
If Brate didn't catch the Lombardi Trophy from Brady, this moment would be viewed in a different light.