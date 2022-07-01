Skip to main content
Tom Brady's Comment About Super Bowl Celebration Going Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl parade.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates their Super Bowl LV victory with the Vince Lombardi trophy during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

During last year's Super Bowl parade, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought it'd be a good idea to toss the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another. On Friday, he commented on that bold decision. 

Brady responded to a tweet from the Buccaneers' official Twitter account that asked fans to "guess this moment" based off a blurry picture. It was easy to see that the Lombardi Trophy was blurred out.

This tweet from the Buccaneers generated the following response from Brady: "This was my actual field of vision when I hucked that thing." 

Brady's tweet already has over 54,000 likes in a two-hour span.

Back in March of 2021, Brady admit that he wasn't thinking straight during the championship parade. To be fair though, he seemed a bit tipsy. 

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought," Brady said, via USA TODAY. "It was, 'This seems really fun to do. Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there's a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I'm so happy that Cam [Brate caught it]."

If Brate didn't catch the Lombardi Trophy from Brady, this moment would be viewed in a different light.