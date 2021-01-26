Tom Brady’s Dad Has A Blunt Comment On Bill Belichick

Tom Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl, but for the first time ever, he won’t be traveling with Bill Belichick.

The pair won six rings together in New England but their time ended last offseason when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady’s exit was the culmination of a split that had seemingly been brewing for some time.

While Brady himself has taken the high road when it comes to his former coach, his father, Tom Brady Sr., couldn’t resist a subtle jab at Belichick in an interview with the Boston Herald.

“I’m guessing he’s on a little bit of a hot seat right now,” the elder Brady said about Belichick, who went 7-9 and missed the playoffs in his first season without TB12.

Overall, Brady Sr. said he thinks his son going to Tampa Bay was good for all parties, since the Patriots seemed to want to move on and Brady, well, he got to join a better roster and is about to play in the Super Bowl.

“I thought it was going to be a good move for him whatever happened,” Brady Sr. said. “But I also thought it was going to be good for the Patriots, because that’s what was in the cards. That was the direction it was headed.”

It seems obvious that Belichick underestimated how much Brady still had left in the tank, but his biggest downfall this past season was not finding a suitable replacement for the legendary quarterback.

The Patriots are going to need to be active on the QB market this offseason, whether it is via free agency, trade or in the draft. New England can’t rely on Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer or a reunion with Cam Newton in 2021.