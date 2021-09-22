Tom Brady’s Dad Has Brutally Honest Response To Patriots Question

A year and a half ago, the football world learned that Tom Brady would be moving on from the New England Patriots.

After two decades and six Super Bowl titles with New England, Brady was heading south. He signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and promptly won a Super Bowl – his seventh.

Following his departure from the Patriots, does Brady feel vindication after winning a Lombardi Trophy for the first time without Bill Belichick? According to his father, yes.

In a recent conversation with Tom Curran, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., was asked if he feels vindicated following the Super Bowl win. “Damn right,” he replied. When asked if Brady felt the same way, “damn right,” he replied again.

Brady still feels appreciative of everything he had in New England, though.

Here’s more, via NBC Sports:

“Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on,” Brady Sr. said.

And yet, he still feels slighted that Belichick and company decided to move on from the star quarterback.

“And frankly, it may well have been perfect for (Bill) Belichick to move on from him. On the other hand, I think the Tampa Bay Bucs are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxboro that they didn’t want to afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up.”

Brady is enjoying life in Tampa Bay, though. He’s already racked up one Super Bowl title and is off to a hot start in 2021.