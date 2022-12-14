Tom Brady's Dad Reportedly Has 1 Notable Concern

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady briefly retired last offseason, only to change his mind. He's apparently considering all options for 2023.

Apparently, Brady's inability to walk away from football is something that has concerned his father Tom Sr. for at least two years.

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter joined Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show on FanDuel TV this week and relayed a conversation he had with Brady's dad before the Bucs played the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February 2021.

“The night before the game, I happen to meet up with Tom Brady’s dad and asked him what he thought about the game, the opportunity to win again,” Carter told Adams. “He said the only thing he’s worried about is the kid, the kid won’t go home. He said ‘the kid is outside still playing, and he won’t come in. It’s raining, everything.’

"He said, ‘I am only afraid the kid won’t stop playing even if he wins.’”

It wouldn't surprise us if Brady has at least second-guessed his decision to unretire. The Bucs are 6-7, and even though they're still in first place in the NFC South, don't resemble a team capable of competing in January and February.

If Brady's 2022 season ends on a particularly sour note, will it spur him to decide now is finally the time to give up the game he loves? Or will it only further motivate him to keep playing in 2023 so he can chase an eighth Super Bowl ring?

If what Carter said is accurate, it sounds like his father would prefer if he chose the later option.