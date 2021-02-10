Tom Brady’s Ex, Bridget Moynahan, Reacts To Super Bowl Win

It’s been a long time since Tom Brady and actress/model Bridget Moynahan were an item. But while they aren’t together anymore, Moynahan clearly has a lot of respect for her former flame.

Taking to Instagram this week, Moynahan congratulated Brady for his Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. She declared that as a member of Patriots Nation, she is proud of Brady’s accomplishment.

“I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55”

A Massachusetts native, Moynahan has remained a diehard Patriots fan long since her amicable breakup with Brady. She continued to buy Brady’s Patriots jerseys and still gives Brady time with their son, Jack – even right after big games.

“Could not be more proud Tom Brady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations Buccaneers,” Moynahan tweeted after the Bucs’ NFC title win over the Green Bay Packers last month.

There was certainly a bit of angst among New England Patriots fans this year. While Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Bucs went 11-5 and crushed NFL superstars en route to Super Bowl glory, the Patriots stumbled their way to a 7-9 finish and first losing season since 2000.

But if Bridget Moynahan can find a way to keep supporting Brady, the rest of the fanbase can too.

What Tom Brady does in his new home in no way diminishes what he achieved with the Patriots.