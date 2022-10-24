Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Posts Cryptic Message Amid Rumors

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Actress Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, appeared to acknowledge the quarterback's reported impending divorce in a cryptic Instagram post.

Moynihan, 51, who dated Brady from 2004-06 and has a son with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, shared a quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon on her personal IG account over the weekend.

“Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime,” the quote reads.

”Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

Moyhahan included more of Pharaon's words in the caption of her post.

It’s much harder to be face to face with this. Our tolerance for it is low. And yet, some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons come from this space. The relationship that doesn’t work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn’t get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours.

After Brady and Moynahan ended their relationship, the QB met and began dating model Gisele Bündchen. A few months later, he had to tell Bundchen that Moynahan was pregnant with his child.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bündchen, 42, said in her memoir, via the New York Post.

Brady, 45, has been married to Bündchen since February 2009, but the pair are reportedly in the middle of divorcing.