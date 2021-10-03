Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammates Send Video Before His Return

Several of Tom Brady’s ex-teammates had a special video to share with Brady ahead of Sunday night’s Buccaneers-Patriots game.

We are all aware of the storylines surrounding tomorrow night’s game. It’s going to be an incredibly special scene. It’ll also be interesting to see how Patriots fans receive Brady.

Fans could take a lesson from some of Brady’s ex-teammates. Players like Danny Amendola, Asante Samuel, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and several others sent No. 12 a message ahead of his return to Gillette Stadium.

Check it out below.

That was pretty special. Hopefully Patriots fans give Tom Brady the same treatment on Sunday night.

There’s no doubt Brady will be emotional during his return.

“I know that locker room, I know that home locker room, I know that home tunnel, I know which way the wind blows, I know everything about that [place],” Brady told Jim Gray on their “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, via ESPN.com. “I know the way it smells. I know what a night game’s like, I know what the fans are gonna sound like. So in some ways, that’ll be really unique. I’ve never had that experience going to, you know — it’ll be a first time for me being on the other sideline.”

Make no mistake, though. Tom Brady will be focused on winning a football game on Sunday night. Nothing else matters in his eyes.