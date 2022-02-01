Tom Brady’s Final Touchdown Football Is Unaccounted For

Tom Brady’s last touchdown football has seemingly disappeared.

After Mike Evans caught a 55-yard bomb from Brady in the NFC Divisional Round, he chucked it into the crowd where a fan was able to catch it.

This was probably the last thing on Evans’ mind as the Bucs were trying to make the comeback, but one lucky fan will forever have a piece of history.

That touchdown cut the Rams lead to seven (27-20) before the Bucs eventually tied it just a couple of minutes later.

The Rams then won the game off a Matt Gay game-winning kick at the buzzer, 30-27.

Brady finished the game with 329 yards and one touching along with one interception. For the season, he threw for 5,000 yards for the first time in a decade, plus 44 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Brady will retire as a seven-time Super Bowl Champion which is something that’s unlikely to be repeated in the NFL.

Perhaps this final touchdown football will show up when Brady gets inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2027.